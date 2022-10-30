Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,293.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $20,293.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.79 or 0.07713260 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00089190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00068314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

