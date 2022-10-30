Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Scandium International Mining Price Performance

Shares of SCYYF stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,512. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

