Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Scandium International Mining Price Performance
Shares of SCYYF stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. 60,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,512. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
About Scandium International Mining
