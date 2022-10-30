Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock traded up $25.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $750.76. 690,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,881. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $761.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,328 shares of company stock valued at $44,662,648 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

