Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 7,212,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

