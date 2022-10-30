Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 39.8% in October

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scopus BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of Scopus BioPharma stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading on Friday. 56,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,649. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Scopus BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scopus BioPharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scopus BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS – Get Rating) by 438.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Scopus BioPharma worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scopus BioPharma Company Profile

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. The company lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers. It offers Duet Platform, a CpG signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) inhibitors; and MRI-1867, rationally designed, orally available, dual-action, hybrid, and small molecule that is an inverse agonist of the endocannabinoid system/cannabinoid receptor 1, as well as an inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase.

