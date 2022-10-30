Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

