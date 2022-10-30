SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
SelectQuote stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
