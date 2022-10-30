SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the September 30th total of 7,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SelectQuote Stock Up 10.3 %

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 6,378.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,840 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 113.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 105.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

