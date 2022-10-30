SelfKey (KEY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

