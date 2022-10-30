Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $80,481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after buying an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after buying an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,680. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.