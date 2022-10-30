Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,235. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

