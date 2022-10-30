Serum (SRM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.76 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Serum has a total market cap of $98.76 million and approximately $22.63 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.08 or 0.31506075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

