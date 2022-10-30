Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $226.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day moving average of $240.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

