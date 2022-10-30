Short Interest in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Increases By 28.0%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

89bio Stock Down 2.1 %

ETNB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 520,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,613. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $189.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at 89bio

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $8,971,468.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,630,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 312,587 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $993,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

