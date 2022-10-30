Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Decreases By 33.0%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $2.59 on Friday. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

