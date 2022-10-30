Short Interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Expands By 11.0%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Azure Power Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $5.55 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 36.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 546,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,333,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azure Power Global Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

