Short Interest in BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Rises By 9.7%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 540.6 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCVVF remained flat at 6.68 during trading on Friday. BOC Aviation has a fifty-two week low of 6.25 and a fifty-two week high of 9.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.32.

Get BOC Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut BOC Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; arranges debt financing and other financial services for airlines and aircraft investors; and sells aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.