Short Interest in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expands By 9.2%

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CAE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,196,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,544 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.09. 288,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.56. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

