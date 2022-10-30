Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Decreases By 20.9%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celularity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640,694 shares in the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Celularity by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 3,320,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Celularity Trading Up 3.1 %

CELU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.34. 210,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,349. Celularity has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $323.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 122.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celularity will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

