Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Drops By 19.4%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of CHCI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.90. 8,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
