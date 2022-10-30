Short Interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Declines By 13.6%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. 322,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

