Short Interest in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Declines By 13.6%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.97. 322,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.86. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.90.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
