Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expands By 8.9%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the September 30th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Delek US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,963. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

