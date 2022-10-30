Short Interest in Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Expands By 8.7%

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Hafnia Price Performance

Hafnia stock remained flat at $4.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $4.78.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

