Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Expands By 27.1%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JCIC stock remained flat at $9.96 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 280,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 34.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 307,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 584,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at about $20,571,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

