Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Increases By 9.1%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JHG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,675. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

