Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Drops By 9.0%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KEQU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147. Kewaunee Scientific has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.51% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

