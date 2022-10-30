Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Expands By 11.1%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %
KNRLF stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$2.50.
About Kontrol Technologies
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontrol Technologies (KNRLF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.