Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Expands By 11.1%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

KNRLF stock opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$2.50.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

