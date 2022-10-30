Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Increases By 27.2%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.7 %

KFY stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. 253,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.