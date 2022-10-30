Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Rises By 28.4%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.18. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

