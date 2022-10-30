Short Interest in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Rises By 28.4%

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.18. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Featured Articles

