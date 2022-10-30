Short Interest in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Drops By 15.9%

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,300 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNA. TheStreet lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.06. 27,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,231. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $166.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Further Reading

