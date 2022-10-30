Short Interest in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Declines By 15.0%

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Marpai

In related news, Director Damien Lamendola purchased 125,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,412,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,449.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 436,290 shares of company stock valued at $436,659. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marpai alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marpai

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marpai Stock Performance

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Marpai in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Marpai stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. 19,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Marpai has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 115.72% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

Marpai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.