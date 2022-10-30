Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 20.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Myomo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 10,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,413. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Myomo has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 2.5% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Myomo by 11.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

