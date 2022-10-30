Short Interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Decreases By 20.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Myomo Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MYO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 10,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,413. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Myomo has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
