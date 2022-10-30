Short Interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Grows By 10.2%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 718,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NOW Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. NOW has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NOW

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $1,907,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOW by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NOW by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,563,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading

