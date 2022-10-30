Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Rises By 26.7%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Postal Savings Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

