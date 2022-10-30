Short Interest in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Increases By 23.9%

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.92% of PURE Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PURE remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.