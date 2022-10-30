Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Grows By 32.3%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the September 30th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 183.8 days.

Royal Mail Price Performance

Shares of ROYMF stock remained flat at $2.18 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Royal Mail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

About Royal Mail

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

