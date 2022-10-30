Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW) Drops By 57.1%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 414,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

