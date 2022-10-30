Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Decreases By 9.6%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Institutional Trading of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

