Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Rises By 16.3%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in SkyWest by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.69. 957,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $894.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.41%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

