Short Interest in Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Drops By 27.8%

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Small Pharma Price Performance

Shares of DMTTF remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. 9,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Get Small Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Small Pharma Company Profile

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Small Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.