Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Rises By 31.7%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNMRY. Societe Generale upgraded Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Stock Performance

SNMRY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,088. Snam has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.