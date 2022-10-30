Short Interest in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Declines By 13.0%

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 521,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

