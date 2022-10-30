Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Increases By 16.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.2 %

Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

