Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Increases By 16.7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.2 %
Sotherly Hotels stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $24.75.
