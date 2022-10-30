Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 27.7%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 918,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.8 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

