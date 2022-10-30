Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 27.7%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the September 30th total of 918,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 325.8 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $16.78.
About Sumitomo Pharma
