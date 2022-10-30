Short Interest in Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Grows By 31.5%

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 30th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMF opened at $13.82 on Friday. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

