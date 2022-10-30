Short Interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Rises By 20.7%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 602,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DCFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tritium DCFC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Price Performance

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 1,479,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,761. Tritium DCFC has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

