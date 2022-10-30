Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Decreases By 15.6%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 936,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 64,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,838. Western Copper and Gold has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

