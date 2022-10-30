Short Interest in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Decreases By 12.4%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 838,060 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 349,609 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

