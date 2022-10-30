Short Interest in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Declines By 14.3%

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 13,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum China by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 63.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 124.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Yum China Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. Yum China has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

