Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 187,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SSSAF stock remained flat at $43.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shurgard Self Storage from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.