Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $173.79 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,684.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00268117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00119500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00712269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00563222 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00230956 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,331,272,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

